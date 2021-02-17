Assam reports 5 new Covid-19 cases, lowest since April last year

reported only five new



COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest daily spike since April last year, a health bulletin said.

The fresh infections pushed the state's tally to 2,17,309, it said.

Fourteen more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the patients in the state to 98.76 per cent.

As many as 2,864 people were vaccinated during the day, the bulletin said.

The state's death toll remained unchanged at 1,347 as no fresh fatality was reported.

The first dose of the vaccine was administered to 1,365 people during the day, while the second dose was given to 1,499 beneficiaries.

The state has so far vaccinated 1,29,603 people, including 5,249 who received the second dose.

No Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) case was reported during the day.

now has 258 active cases, while 2,14,615 people have recovered from the disease and three patients have migrated to other states so far.

The state has so far tested over 66.9 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 11,922 in the last 24 hours.

