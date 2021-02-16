Covid-19 vaccination: 15,053 receive shots in Delhi; 2,532 get 2nd dose

Over 15,000 beneficiaries received COVID-19 vaccine shots on Tuesday, out of whom 2,532 were those who got their second dose, officials said.

The overall turnout was about 50 per cent spread across 298 vaccination centres.

The vaccination drive, started on January 16, has picked up pace in the last one week, and on Monday, 2,191 healthcare workers who had received their first shots four weeks ago, got their second dose.

On Tuesday,15,053 beneficiaries were vaccinated. Among the healthcare workers, 3,501 got first dose and2,532 received the second shot. Also, 9,020frontline workers got their first jabs on Tuesday, a senior official in the Health Department said.

"Six cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported," he said.

Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched on January 16, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers against a target of 8,117, were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one.

As per doctors, the second dose is to given to a beneficiary after a gap of 28 days.

On Saturday, a total of 13,768 beneficiaries received vaccine shots and second dose began to be given to healthcare workers who had received the first jab 28 days ago.

On the second scheduled day after the rollout of the exercise on January 16, the figures stood at 3,598 (44 per cent of the target). The sharp fall had come after one severe and 50 minor adverse effect cases were reported, on the opening day of the vaccination drive.

The count on third schedule day was much higher, at 4,936 (48 per cent).

Delhirecorded 94 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest in over nine months, while thepositivity rate slipped to 0.17 per cent, authorities said.

One fatality was also registered on Tuesday, taking the death toll in the city to 10,894, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the city government.

The district-wise distribution of total six AEFI cases on Tuesday was -- Central (3), Shahdara (1), South (2), according to the data shared by authorities.

