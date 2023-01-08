Ayodhya to get 10 solar ferries on Saryu river to promote tourism

The Development Authority (ADA) will add a fleet of 10 solar ferries to take the tourists around the temple town.

The ADA is planning to upgrade the infrastructure, and introducing swanky solar ferries will be a step in that direction, said a senior officer from the housing and urban planning department.

The ferries will have a GPS navigation system and a maximum speed of 10 knots. The carrying capacity of the ferries will range between 6 to 50 individuals.

Vishal Singh, vice-chairman of the ADA, said "We have already floated the bids and intend to offer a better experience to the visitors. The agency will operate the fleet of 10 ferries and provide a share from its earnings to the local authority."

While some resentment was brewing among the existing boatmen who have been earning their livelihood by operating steamer boats, they were assured that the local residents will get job opportunities through the new venture.

"The agency will run the business. But the local boys and boatmen will get jobs. It will be good for the community if more activity is encouraged over the Saryu river," said the official.

will be installed on the roofs of the ferries along with a waterproof lithium battery. A minimum tenure of five years will be offered to the agency with an option to extend the memorandum of understanding between the two parties to 15 years.

To rule out possibilities of any untoward incident, the ferries will be equipped with fire extinguishers, first-aid box and mooring arrangement, among other features. The authority will also secure a certificate from the Indian Register of Shipping along with class compliance certificate.

