Balanced use of water is everyone's responsibility, says MP CM Chouhan

Chief Minister on Tuesday called for a balanced use of water, with focus on water conservation, and the protection of the environment.

CM Chouhan said, "Only when the earth is safe will humanity be safe. If the balance of the five elements is not maintained, then the balance of the earth will get disturbed."

He made the remark while addressing the three-day Sujalam conference dedicated to the Pancha Mahabhutas (sky, water, air, fire, earth) organised by the Jan Abhiyan Parishad in Ujjain on Tuesday.

He said, "We have disturbed the natural balance by exploiting nature. Utilising resources wisely will help protect our wonderful planet. The state government will work on the idea and an action plan will be prepared regarding water elements in the Sujalam conference."

Chouhan said, "We have made efforts for water conservation in and over 4 lakh water bodies have been restored in the past years. Under the 'Jan Abhiyan Parishad' drive, we also worked to revive 313 rivers."

"Indian culture is integralist. When many civilizations were disappearing in the world, the hymns of the Vedas were being composed in our country. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam stems from our soil only. With the formula of Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah; Sarve Santu Niramaya, our sages apprised how to live happily and peacefully in the world," CM Chouhan added.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "Our seers have dedicated their entire lives to saving this civilisation. The bond of religion has been imposed to protect even the trees and plants in the country. In a country where there was a tradition of considering water as Jagdish, water sources today are among the most polluted. We should now focus on making food and water available to our people in the year 2050."

"We all are fortunate that the concept of Panchbhutas came about in our country. Under the Namami Gange campaign, the water of the Ganges has been purified to enable a holy dip, in just five years. Ensuring uninterrupted availability of water for all is our biggest challenge in times to come," Shekhawat added.

