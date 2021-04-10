Bangladesh govt contemplates full lockdown for a week from April 14

-
ALSO READ
50 and beyond: How Bangladesh has fared in half a century of its history
Vaccinating teachers against Covid-19 by March 30, says Bangladesh PM
Pakistan's Punjab records highest Covid cases since June 2020 amid surge
100 million Covid-19 cases worldwide expected this week: WHO chief
No new coronavirus cases raise hopes New Zealand will end lockdown
-
The Bangladesh's government is contemplating imposing a "full lockdown" for one week from April 14 in an effort to curb the recent resurgence of new Covid-19 cases, a Minister announced.
Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader's announcement on Friday came after the government on Monday enforced a one-week lockdown, but on Thursday it allowed shops and malls to be open for eight hours daily amid protests by the businesses, reports Xinhua news agency.
Bangladesh reported 7,462 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 63 fatalities in the last 24 hours, bringing its total tally to 673,594 with 9,584 deaths.
According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 31,654 samples were tested for the coronavirus pandemic in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.
The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 568,541 including 3,511 new recoveries on Friday, said the DGHS.
According to the official data, the Covid-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is currently 1.42 per cent and recovery rate is 84.40 per cent.
Bangladesh recorded the highest number of daily cases at 7,626 on Wednesday and the highest number of deaths at 74 on Thursday.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU