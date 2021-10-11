Delhi records 23 fresh coronavirus cases, infection rate at 0.05%

-
ALSO READ
Mix-and-match approach to Covid vaccines may provide immunological benefits
States, UTs have stock of more than 15.7 million Covid-19 vaccines: Centre
Odisha seeks Covid-19 vaccine in 95:05 ratio for Govt, private hospitals
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
India to receive between 190-250 mn fully subsidised Covid vaccines: Gavi
-
The national capital on Monday reported 23 fresh Covid cases, taking the total tally to 14,39,218, as per the Delhi Health Department bulletin. However, no fatality has been reported in the city in the same time span.
The city's death toll stands at 25,089, and the death rate at 1.74 per cent. Delhi has recorded two deaths due to the infection in October so far.
The Covid infection rate in the national capital has declined to 0.05 per cent.
The active cases tally in the city has also registerd a decline and stands at 369. With a 98.23 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate stands at 0.025 per cent.
With one patient recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries stand at 14,13,760 so far, the health bulletin said.
A total of 102 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.
Meanwhile, a total of 46,843 new tests -- 38, 889 RT PCR test and 7,954 Rapid Antigen -- were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 2,83,11,984 so far.
The number of containment zones in the city stands at 102 at present.
Out of a total 47,923 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 24,236 were first doses and 23,687 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 1,90,60,000, according to the health bulletin.
--IANS
avr/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU