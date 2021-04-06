Karnataka reports over 6,000 new coronavirus cases in a day, 39 fatalities

-
ALSO READ
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Odisha reports 234 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
Karnataka adds 1,445 fresh coronavirus infections; 10 fatalities
Maha reports 3,106 new coronavirus cases, 75 deaths, 4,112 recoveries
-
Karnataka logged over 6,000 fresh
COVID-19 cases and 39 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 10.26 lakh and the toll to 12,696, the Health department said on Tuesday.
The day also saw 3,487 patients getting discharged after recovery.
Out of the 6,150 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 4,266 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.
Cumulatively 10,26,584 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,696 deaths and 9,68,762 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.
Out of 45,107 active cases, 44,756 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 351 are in Intensive Care Units.
Among 39 deaths reported on Tuesday, 26 are from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru and Dharwad 3, Kalaburagi 2, and one each from Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bidar, Kolar and Mandya.
Kalaburagi, with 261 cases, was behind Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru had 237, Bidar 167, Tumakuru 157, Hassan 110, Mandya 102, followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district headed the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,55,025, followed by Mysuru 56,926 and Ballari 40,133.
Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 4,17,726, followed by Mysuru 54,603 and Ballari 39,032.
A total of over 2,20,89,452 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,02,021 were done on Tuesday alone.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU