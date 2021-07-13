Bengal govt unlikely to completely lift Covid restrictions: Official

The government may



not completely lift the coronavirus-related restrictions that have been imposed in the state till July 15, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to review the COVID-19 situation on Wednesday and the final call, he said.

"Though the pandemic situation in the state has improved a lot, withdrawing the restrictions completely might still be risky. Nearby states like Tripura and Odisha and even Bangladesh have reported a surge in cases.

"Therefore, we need to be extra cautious... The CM will decide on it," the official told PTI.

He said that warnings by experts regarding a possible third wave will have to be considered as well before coming to a decision on lifting the restrictions.

"The positivity rate in the city and its surrounding districts are yet to settle at a satisfactory level, too," he added.

The government had extended the COVID-19 curtailments till July 15, announcing certain relaxations.

The state on Tuesday reported 863 fresh cases and 17 more fatalities.

