Bharatiya Janata Party Parliamentary party meeting will be held on March 23

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will hold a meeting of its parliamentary party on March 23.
Earlier the Parliamentary Party meeting was scheduled for March 17 but cancelled due to the death of Ram Swaroop Sharma, a party MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.
Ram Swaroop Sharma died allegedly by suicide in the national capital on Wednesday.
According to Delhi Police sources, "No suicide note has been found yet." "Police received a call from a staffer. He was found hanging and the door was closed from inside," said Delhi Police.
The police recovered his body from his residence at Gomti Apartments and have started an investigation into the case.
Born at Jalpehar village in the Mandi district on June 10, 1958, Sharma was a two-time MP. He was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha from Mandi parliamentary constituency in 2014 and 2019 respectively.
Sharma was currently a Member of the Standing Committee on External Affairs and the Consultative Committee, Ministry of External Affairs.
A weekly BJP Parliamentary Party meeting was held earlier during the current session.
