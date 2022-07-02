BJP leader Kapil Mishra meets Udaipur tailor's kin, announces Rs 1 cr aid

-
BJP leader Kapil Mishra met the family members of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor who was brutally hacked to death in Rajasthan's Udaipur, and announced a financial help of Rs 1 crore collected through a fundraising initiative.
After paying floral tributes to Kanhaiya Lal and meeting his family at his residence, Mishra told reporters that he had set a target of collecting Rs 1 crore through the fundraiser but Rs 1 crore 70 lakh have already been collected and people are still contributing.
He said that Rs 1 crore will be transferred to the family of Kanhaiya Lal which will be used in repaying home loan and for expenditure of studies of his sons.
Mishra said that Rs 25 lakh will be given to Ishwar, who was also present in Kanhaiya Lal's shop and sustained injuries.
Apart from this, Rs 5 lakh will be given to constable Sandeep, who was injured by a mob in Rajsamand district on Wednesday when the police tried to stop an agitated mob moving towards a religious place with an intention of attack.
Two men hacked to death Kanhaiya Lal with a cleaver at his shop before posting videos online saying that they were avenging an insult to Islam.
The BJP leader said that a financial assistance of Rs 30 lakh will also be given to the family of Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe who was killed in Amravati in Maharashtra.
