Boris Johnson expresses solidarity after glacial collapse in Uttarakhand

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday expressed solidarity with India after a glacier burst in Uttarakhand, which led to massive flooding in the state.
Taking to Twitter, Johnson said that the UK is ready to offer any support required to India after the devastating floods in Uttarakhand.
"My thoughts are with the people of India and rescue workers in Uttarakhand as they respond to devastating flooding from the glacier collapse. The UK stands in solidarity with India and is ready to offer any support needed," he tweeted.
A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday triggering massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda Rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.
Following the incident, leaders across the world including French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki expressed condolences to the victims of the glacial burst.
"France expresses its full solidarity with India, after a glacier burst in the Uttarakhand province, leading to the disappearance of over 100 people. Our thoughts are with them and their families," said Macron in a tweet.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has rescued 12 people who were trapped in the tunnel near the Tapovan area following a glacier burst.
"We are assuming that around 125 people are missing. The number can be higher," said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.
