JUST IN
Building collapses in North Delhi's Azad Market, two labourers rescued
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to launch 100 days' employment scheme in urban areas
IRCTC cancels 202 trains today: Check your train status for Sept 9 here
UP govt plans 300 km 'immune belt' to check lumpy virus spread in animals
Indo-Pacific Framework plans to be based on national interest: Piyush Goyal
Bhumi Pujan performed at Konark Sun Temple to clear sand from 'garbhagriha'
CM Sangma launches 'Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act' portal
Wild elephant killed after being hit by goods train in Assam's Hojai
New parliament to have gallery dedicated to construction workers: PM Modi
Rajpath, a symbol of slavery, now consigned to history: PM Narendra Modi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
S Jaishankar, Rajnath Singh call on Japan PM to discuss bilateral relations
Business Standard

Building collapses in North Delhi's Azad Market, two labourers rescued

Five persons were trapped after a building collapsed in North Delhi's Azad Market area on Friday

Topics
Delhi | Building Collapse

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Rescuers, debris, bomb blast, bangladesh, dhaka
Representative image of a rescue operation (Photo: PTI)

Five persons were trapped after a building collapsed in North Delhi's Azad Market area on Friday.

The official said that two labourers were rescued from the debris and were rushed to a nearby government hospital.

The official said that more people were trapped and the rescue operation was on.

According to the fire department, they got a call about the incident at around 8.30 a.m. Four fire tenders were rushed to the site.

Meanwhile, local police also reached the spot to assist the fire officials in the rescue operation. The police also set a perimeter for the people to keep them away from the incident site.

Further details are awaited.

--IANS

atk/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 11:22 IST

`
.