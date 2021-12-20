Centre to introduce Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in LS today

The Centre on Monday is likely to introduce 'The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021' that seeks to link Aadhaar with electoral roll in the Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will introduce the Bill further to amend the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021, allows linking of electoral roll data with the Aadhaar and it also proposes for substitution of the word 'wife' with the word 'spouse' making the statutes gender neutral in the Representation of the People Act 1951. It allows electoral registration officers to seek the Aadhaar number of people who want to register as voters for the purpose of establishing the identity.

The is also likely to hold further discussion and voting on the Supplementary Demands for Grants, Second Batch for 2021-22. Last week, the started discussion on the Supplementary Demands for Grants, Second Batch for 2021-22.

After Lower House approval of the Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce The Appropriation (No.5) Bill,2021 to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2021-2022.

Anubhav Mohanty to call the attention of the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports on the subject 'Khelo India Scheme and sports infrastructure'.

Under rule 193, Congress member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Trinamool Saugata Roy to raise the discussion on price rise. Further discussion in the Lok Sabha will take place on climate change which was raised by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi last week under rule 193.

Minister of state Ajay Bhatt to make a statement regarding the status of implementation of further recommendations and observations contained in the report of the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture on action taken by the government on the recommendations contained in the report of the committee on Demands for Grants (2020-21) pertaining to the Ministry of Tourism.--IANS

