JUST IN
Certain to win all 5 seats in 2024 election, says Uttarakhand CM Dhami
CM Dhami to chair key Cabinet meeting today ahead of Budget session
Oscars 2023: Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' loses out to 'Navalny'
Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi to participate in 52nd General Mayor's meet in MP
As air traffic surges, Indian carriers grapple with grounded planes
Air India passenger handed over to cops for smoking in aircraft lavatory
Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy resigns from Congress
Do not feel discouraged by lack of facilities: PT Usha urges sportspersons
Safety of investors, their capital guaranteed in UP: CM Yogi Adityanath
With H3N2 as predominant subtype, combination of viruses causing infections
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
CM Dhami to chair key Cabinet meeting today ahead of Budget session
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Certain to win all 5 seats in 2024 election, says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said he was certain that BJP will win all 5 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2024 general election and the party's focus is only on increasing the winning margin

Topics
Lok Sabha | Uttarakhand | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Dhami
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said he was certain that BJP will win all five Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2024 general election and the party's focus is only on increasing the winning margin.

Speaking here at the Namo App Virtual Meet, Dhami said he has not doubt that BJP will romp to power just as it did in 2014 and 2019.

"But breaking the previous winning margin will be a challenge and the party organisation is moving with a view to overcome that challenge. I am certain that Modiji will become the prime minister again with two-thirds majority," Dhami said.

Asked about arrangement made for pilgrims ahead of the Chardham Yatra season, which will begin from April 22, the CM said the government is considering all stakeholders' suggestions and is also learning from past experiences to give pilgrims the best experience.

Dhami also urged the pilgrims to spend five per cent of their expense on buying local products, as appealed by Modi in his address in Mana village earlier.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Lok Sabha

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 07:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU