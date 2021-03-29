Chandigarh reports 274 new coronavirus cases, infection tally at 26,468

-
-
Chandigarh on Monday reported 274 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the infection count in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana to 26,468, according to a medical bulletin.
Meanwhile, no coronavirus death was reported from the union territory, where the infection has killed 377 people till now.
The number of active cases rose from 2,633 on Sunday to 2,746 according to the bulletin.
A total of 161 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 23,345, it said.
As many as 3,08,086 samples have been taken for testing so far, of which 2,80,594 tested negative while reports of 216 are awaited, the bulletin added.
