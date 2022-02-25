Channi requests Jaishankar for safe evacuation of Indians from Ukraine

Punjab CM on Friday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, requesting the Centre to make immediate arrangements for the safe evacuation of Indians, including Punjabis, stuck in following a Russian military offensive.

The state government also set up a dedicated round-the-clock control room to help people stuck in

In his letter to Jaishankar, Channi said, "I would like to bring to your notice that a number of students and other Punjabis are stranded in Their parents and family members are worried about their safety because of the situation which has developed there. They are facing a number of problems like place to stay, cash crunch, etc."



He requested the Centre to make immediate necessary arrangements for their safe evacuation.

Meanwhile, the state government in an official statement said, "In a bid to provide all possible assistance to the distressed families in this hour of crisis, the Punjab government has set-up a dedicated 24x7 control room to help people from Punjab stuck in war-hit Ukraine."



The affected persons or their relatives can call on Helpline 1100 and others from outside India on +91-172-4111905 for relevant information, it said.

The queries on these helpline numbers will be immediately forwarded to the Union Ministry of External Affairs for safe and secure evacuation of persons stranded in Ukraine, it said



SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, AAP's Bhagwant Mann and Punjab Lok Congress president Amarinder Singh also appealed to the Centre to ensure their safe return.

Bhagwant Mann, AAP's state unit chief, on Friday released a WhatsApp number 9877847778 for Punjabis stranded in Ukraine and their relatives so that people could contact him for help.

The Sangrur MP has assured them all possible help, according to a party statement.

Former Union minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday urged Jaishankar to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of Punjabi students.

Until Friday evening, Badal shared a list of 56 students from Punjab who are studying in various colleges in Ukraine.

She said there was a likelihood of more Punjabis being stranded in Ukraine, besides people from other states, according to a statement.

Badal also reached out separately to Reenat Sandhu, Secretary (West) in the External Affairs Ministry, and requested that all help be extended to Indian students through the embassy in Ukraine.

Punjab Lok Congress president and former chief minister Amarinder Singh has also urged the Centre "to put all mechanisms in place for the safe and early return of all our nationals stuck there".

Meanwhile, Ludhiana and Jalandhar district administrations issued helpline numbers to collect information of students and other persons stuck in Ukraine.

A Helpline 80540-02351 has been set up by the Ludhiana district administration to collect information about students and other persons so that information could be forwarded to the authorities concerned, Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said.

The deputy commissioner urged family members of people stuck in Ukraine to immediately provide information such as the name of the person, father's name, address, mobile number, passport number, university/college name, their address and phone number in Ukraine.

Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh, who is an MLA from Jalandhar, said a Helpline 0181-2224417 has been set up by the district administration for people stuck in Ukraine.

"People can visit the DC (Deputy Commissioner's) office, in Room No. 22, during office hrs, to provide info on their family members," he tweeted.

As the situation continues to remain grim in Ukraine, the parents whose children have gone there for study are worried for their safety.

A Faridkot man whose daughter has gone to Ukraine to study said she was to return on Friday morning but her flights were cancelled.

Another student, Sagar from Amritsar, had gone to Ukraine two years ago and his parents are hoping the Indian government will put its best efforts to bring back all countrymen stuck in Ukraine.

Another parent from Chandigarh, whose daughter is stuck in Ukraine, said, "We are very worried and our government should evacuate all students and other countrymen who are stranded there".

Suchet Singh from Ambala was to return on February 27 and made a video call to his parents, informing them that he, along with some students, has reached close to the Poland border and hoping to be evacuated by the Indian government.

Khushi, a student hailing from Sirsa, said she returned earlier this week and her parents heaved a sigh of relief though they were now praying for the safe return of all other students, who are stuck there.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)