EAM Jaishankar receives phone call from Ukrainian foreign minister

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine crisis has its roots in post-Soviet politics, says EAM Jaishankar
800 casualties among Russian forces, claims Ukraine defence ministry
US concerned as UK says Moscow plans to install pro-Russian leader in Kyiv
Russia's military ops in Ukraine a 'forced measure', says Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin assault on Ukraine is 'attack on democracy': Nancy Pelosi
-
Ahead of the crucial vote at the UN Security Council on the Russian attack on Ukraine, the country's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and shared his assessment of the current situation in Ukraine.
Jaishankar said he emphasised that India supports diplomacy and dialogue as the "way out".
"Received call from Ukrainian FM @DmytroKuleba. He shared his assessment of the current situation.I emphasised that India supports diplomacy & dialogue as the way out," Jaishankar tweeted.
"Discussed predicament of Indian nationals, including students. Appreciate his support for their safe return," he added.
The UN Security Council is scheduled to vote on Friday evening on a draft resolution on Russia's military operation in Ukraine as well as the escalating situation in the eastern European country.
The draft resolution is set to condemn in the strongest terms Russia's military operation in Ukraine that has triggered strong outrage by the Western powers.
When asked at a media briefing on Thursday about India's position on the draft UN Security resolution on the Ukraine crisis, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said India has seen it and that New Delhi's stand will depend on the final shape of its text.
"I am told that that would undergo considerable changes. We will wait to see the shape that the resolution takes before we can pronounce ourselves and the position that we will take on the issue," he said.
In the midst of the escalating situation in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with President Vladimir Putin on Thursday during which he appealed for ending violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic dialogue.
Jaishankar too held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and underlined that dialogue and diplomacy are the best way forward to deal with the crisis.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU