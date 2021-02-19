Chinese mainland reports 10 new imported Covid-19 cases, no deaths

The Chinese mainland reported 10 new imported Covid-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 4,913.

Seven imported cases were newly reported in Shanghai, two in Tianjin and one in the province of Hunan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Of the imported cases, 4,706 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 207 remained hospitalised, the commission said, the Xinhua news agency reported.

There were also four suspected cases from outside the mainland by Thursday.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

--IANS

int/rs

