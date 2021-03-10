Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases

-
-
The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.
Five new imported Covid-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, said the commission in its daily report, Xinhua news agency reported.
Three new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, but no new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.
On Tuesday, eight Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.
By the end of Tuesday, a total of 5,104 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,932 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 172 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.
The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,007 by Tuesday, including 177 patients still receiving treatment.
A total of 85,194 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.
There were three suspected Covid-19 cases on the mainland by the end of Tuesday, and 4,699 close contacts remained under medical observation.
Tuesday also saw 16 asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, no asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.
A total of 251 asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were under medical observation.
