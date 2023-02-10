JUST IN
Civil aviation ministry asks users to update DigiYatra app to fix cache
Budget Session: Army starts posting 108 women officers in Colonel rank
MCD drafts 'Vision@2047' to improve education with infra upgrade, tech
Over 10,000 children living on streets with families in India: WCD
NDRF pulls out 8-year-old girl from rubble in earthquake-hit Turkiye
Everyone should work collectively to make India 'vishwa guru': Bhagwat
Rainwater harvesting systems contamination: NGT asks report from chief secy
Foreign tourists quadrupled to 6.19 mn in 2022, but 43% lower than 2019
Popularity of PM Modi remains intact despite Adani saga, shows poll
Can't ask collegium to rethink decision while applying judicial review: SC
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Budget Session: Army starts posting 108 women officers in Colonel rank
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Civil aviation ministry asks users to update DigiYatra app to fix cache

The civil aviation ministry on Friday asked users to update the DigiYatra app to address app cache issues

Topics
Civil Aviation | mobile application

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

civil aviation

The civil aviation ministry on Friday asked users to update the DigiYatra app to address app cache issues.

The ministry's clarifications came a day after fintech firm BharatPe's co-founder Ashneer Grover tweeted that DigiYatra "won't work after new update".

In a series of tweets, the ministry said the shared boarding pass QR code is available on the home screen of the app, so that passengers can easily scan it at the airport entry gate. Passengers can also go to the device folder, search and open the airline issued boarding pass PDF.

"Android users are requested to update to version 2.0.1 which takes care of the app cache issues. Apple iOS App users, are also requested update to version 2.0.2 which is now available on the App Store.

"Once you scan/ upload the boarding pass, a pop up window allows you to directly share the boarding pass to the Airport," it said.

In another tweet, the ministry also appreciated the feedback given by Grover, saying it only helps to make the app work better for travellers.

"Hey DigiYatra users ! The app won't work after new update. (You won't be able to share the uploaded boarding pass). Reinstall, re-register and then upload your boarding before going to the airport. Save yourself last minute inconvenience," Grover had tweeted on Thursday and also tagged the ministry as well as Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

DigiYatra allows paperless entry for passengers at airports and the passenger data is automatically processed based on a facial recognition system at various checkpoints, including at security check areas. It has been rolled at various airports.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Civil Aviation

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 23:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU