CM Ashok Gehlot reviews progress of coronavirus vaccination in Rajasthan

-
ALSO READ
Ensure compliance of Covid-19 guidelines in Rajasthan: Gehlot to officials
Rajasthan has insufficient stock of Covid-19 vaccine: CM Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan jail system better that other states, says CM Ashok Gehlot
Ashok Gehlot condoles death of 13 people in MP road accident
Ashok Gehlot hits out at Modi govt over electoral bonds scheme
-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the state is managing COVID-19 vaccination excellently, while blaming the delay in the drive on short supply of vaccine doses.
Reviewing the progress of the inoculation campaign in the state from his official residence, the chief minister urged the Centre to give adequate supply of vaccines as a large number of people are yet to get their second dose.
He directed officials of the state government to demand an increase in the supply of vaccines from the Centre so that people can be vaccinated on time.
In a statement, the chief minister said that the World Health Organization (WHO) has appreciated the vaccination management of Rajasthan.
"It is a matter of pride for the state. Our medical personnel have done the vaccination with utmost efficiency," he added.
Gehlot said a protocol should be prepared for religious events in the coming months in the wake of the viral disease.
Health Minister Raghu Sharma said his department was ensuring proper preparations, keeping in mind the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic. A door-to-door survey has been started for non-communicable diseases, he added.
So far, 2.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state. Out of these, 2.18 crore people have received their first dose and 48.87 lakh people have received both doses, Health Secretary Siddharth Mahajan said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU