Complete control of security forces on terrorism, says MHA report on J-K

Efforts of security agencies have led to a reduction in terror incidents in over the last few years and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is complete control of the security forces on terrorism, according to a year-end review released by the Union Home Ministry.

In Jammu and Kashmir, 42,000 people succumbed to terrorism and in Delhi no one flinched an eyelid, but now under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is complete control of the security forces on terrorism, the review released on Tuesday stated quoting the Home Minister Amit Shah.

"There has been about 54 per cent reduction in terrorist incidents, 84 percent in the deaths of security forces and about 22 per cent in the recruitment of terrorists," Shah said.

Drawing from Shah's statement from a February 2022 review meeting on the security situation in the report stated that Shah appreciated the efforts of the security agencies which have led to the reduction in terror incidents in over the last few years.

"The number of terror incidents has decreased from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021, while the number of security forces personnel martyred has reduced from 91 in 2018 to 42 in 2021," the document said.

Shah, however, directed that the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero cross-border infiltration and to eliminate terrorism.

In a summary of year-end review of 2022 with a compilation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's suggestions and speeches in several meeting taken on Jammu and Kashmir, the said there is "complete control" of the security forces on terrorism now in Jammu and Kashmir which has turned into a "tourist hotspot from terrorist hotspot".

The report quoted the Home Minister's speech which he gave in Srinagar on October 5, 2022 while he inaugurated and laid down the foundation stone of 240 development projects worth Rs 2,000 crore in the region.

Quoting Shah as saying, the MHA report says "Under the rule of three families for 70 years, only Rs. 15,000 crore investment came into Jammu and Kashmir and Shri Modi has brought investment of Rs. 56,000 crore in just three years."

"Earlier it was a terrorist hotspot and today it has become a tourist Hotspot, in Kashmir Valley, earlier maximum 6 lakh tourists used to visit every year, whereas this year till now 22 lakh tourists have visited, this has given employment to thousands of youth."

Now, Shah said in the meeting, there are no incidents of stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir as the government under the leadership of Prime Minister is moving ahead on the path of development with firmness.

Under the Prime Minister's Development Package in Jammu, Shah also said, about 63 projects have been built at a cost of Rs 80,000 crore, in Hydro Power Electricity, the work of Kiru project at a cost of Rs 4,287 crore is under progress.

Mentioning a review meeting chaired by the Home Minister here in the national capital on security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the MHA report said the Minister appreciated the efforts of the security agencies which have led to the reduction in terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir over the last few years

He said the number of terror incidents has decreased from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021, while the number of security forces personnel martyred has reduced from 91 in 2018 to 42 in 2021

Union Home Minister directed that the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero cross-border infiltration and to eliminate terrorism.

Earlier the explanation of 'jamhooriyat' (democracy) in Kashmir was only 3 families, 87 MLAs and 6 MPs but now 30,000 people have been linked to the jamhooriyat "by taking democracy to the village panches, sarpanches, BDC members and Zilla Panchayats," the ministry document pointed out.

"Earlier due to Article 370, Gurjar-Bakarwal and Paharis could not get the benefit of reservation in education, elections and jobs, but now after the removal of Article 370, they will all get reservation.

"Under the rule of three families for 70 years, only Rs. 15,000 crore investment came into Jammu and Kashmir and Shri Modi has brought investment of Rs. 56,000 crore in just 3 years," Shah was cited as saying in the document.

The Home Minister had also asked security forces and police to pro-actively conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a prosperous and peaceful Jammu and Kashmir

Shah appreciated efforts of security agencies and administration of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for keeping streets free from violence and significantly restoring Rule of Law.

Union Home Minister directed that security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero fear of terrorists and separatists

Shah said terror eco-system comprising elements that aid, abet and sustain terrorist-separatist campaign to detriment of well-being of common man requires to be completely dismantled.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)