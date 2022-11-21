JUST IN
Huge impact of CAs on businesses can save the world: Julia Penny of ICAEW
Metro operations to be curtailed on Grey Line on Tuesday for speed test
Punjab govt announces to install 300 megawatt solar power projects
India can use G20 presidency to engage Pakistan on Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah
India's foreign secretary visits Myanmar, discusses border management
Jitendra Singh to inaugurate e-governance meet in J-K's Katra on Nov 26
PFI has organised structure in Gulf countries for mobilising funds: ED
Quality of life, happiness important for development, not just index: TN CM
Delhi violence: HC to hear pleas in larger conspiracy case from next week
Pradhan asks industry to create enabling ecosystem in line with NEP
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Govt scraps requirement to fill out Air Suvidha form for foreign arrivals
Govt to support edtech industry in framing rules to curb misleading ads
Business Standard

Cong to file review petition in SC on release of Rajiv murder convicts

Facing criticism from the Congress, the government last week moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its order for premature release of the convicts in the case

Topics
Rajiv Gandhi | Congress | Supreme Court

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.
The top court also took into account that their conduct was satisfactory during incarceration

The Congress will file a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging the decision to release six convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, party sources said on Monday.

The petition will be filed this week, they said.

"A fresh review application challenging the Supreme Court decision to release the convicts on the grounds set out in the order will be filed on behalf of the party in the next few days," a party insider said

Facing criticism from the Congress, the government last week moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its order for premature release of the convicts in the case.

The Supreme Court on November 11 directed the premature release of the six, including Nalini Sriharan and R P Ravichandran, serving life term in the case. It noted that the Tamil Nadu government has recommended remission of their sentence.

Besides Nalini and Ravichandran, the four others released were Santhan, Murugan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar.

The top court also took into account that their conduct was satisfactory during incarceration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rajiv Gandhi

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 22:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU