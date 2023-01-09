Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes today in Haryana's Khanpur Kolian

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by resumed on Monday morning from Khanpur Kolian in the Kurukshetra district of .

Dressed in a white T shirt, Gandhi was joined by locals amidst the morning fog.

The yatra, which is on its 115th day will reach Mohra Maulana of Ambala today night passing through Shahbad and Saha.

Taking to Twitter, party MP Jothimani said, "Tomorrow is an all women walk in Bharat Jodo Yatra . one of the most exciting day. @RahulGandhi is very passionate and committed on women empowerment, looking forward!."

Earlier in December when yatris headed towards the Peepulwada of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan, celebrated the Mahila Sashaktikaran Diwas by walking with women.

Similarly in November on the occasion of former prime minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary on November 19, only women walked with during the Yatra that day.

The yatra re-entered on January 6 after covering Uttar Pradesh over a span of three days.

So far, the footmarch which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, and . It will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir.

