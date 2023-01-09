JUST IN
Three-day G20 meeting on financial inclusion to begin today in Kolkata
Business Standard

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes today in Haryana's Khanpur Kolian

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi resumed on Monday morning from Khanpur Kolian in the Kurukshetra district of Haryana

Indian National Congress | Rahul Gandhi | Haryana

Rahul Gandhi resumes 'bharat jodo' on Monday morning from Haryana's Khanpur Kolian
Rahul Gandhi resumes 'bharat jodo' on Monday morning from Haryana's Khanpur Kolian

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi resumed on Monday morning from Khanpur Kolian in the Kurukshetra district of Haryana.

Dressed in a white T shirt, Gandhi was joined by locals amidst the morning fog.

The yatra, which is on its 115th day will reach Mohra Maulana of Ambala today night passing through Shahbad and Saha.

Taking to Twitter, party MP Jothimani said, "Tomorrow is an all women walk in Bharat Jodo Yatra . one of the most exciting day. @RahulGandhi is very passionate and committed on women empowerment, looking forward!."

Earlier in December when yatris headed towards the Peepulwada of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi celebrated the Mahila Sashaktikaran Diwas by walking with women.

Similarly in November on the occasion of former prime minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary on November 19, only women walked with Rahul Gandhi during the Yatra that day.

The yatra re-entered Haryana on January 6 after covering Uttar Pradesh over a span of three days.

So far, the footmarch which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, and Haryana. It will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 10:59 IST

