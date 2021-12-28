Congress slams Centre over denying FCRA to Missionaries of Charity

-
ALSO READ
FCRA renewal application of Missionaries of Charity rejected: MHA
Bank accounts of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity frozen: Mamata
FCRA registration neither suspended nor cancelled: Missionaries of Charity
Sri Lanka's church demands action against ex leaders for Easter attack
French clergy sexually abused over 200K children since 1950: Report
-
The Congress on Tuesday slammed the Centre for refusing to renew FCRA registration of Nobel Laureate Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity over "some adverse inputs".
"Nothing can be more shocking than denying future foreign contributions to the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, West Bengal. This is the greatest insult to the memory of Mother Teresa who devoted her life to care for the 'poor and wretched' of India," Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted.
The MHA, he said, claims to have found "some adverse inputs". It should put to use its "Sherlock Holmes-like" skills to quell communal violence and terrorist activity, not to suppress Christian charity and humanitarian work. As the year 2021 ends, it is clear that the Modi government has found another target "Christians" to advance its majoritarian agenda, he added.
Dubbing the denial "shocking", party leader Anand Sharma said: "Shocked at the Government's action of freezing the accounts of Missionaries of Charity. Condemning the cruel, insensitive and inhuman decision which will hurt the ailing and suffering poor the most. Demand PM's intervention and immediate reversal."
The Centre, on Monday, clarified that it has not frozen the bank account of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity and that as per the State Bank of India, the MoC has requested for the same.
The Ministry also said that the renewal application under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) for the renewal of FCRA registration of Missionaries of Charity (MoC) was refused on December 25 for not meeting the eligibility conditions under FCRA 2010 and Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules (FCRR) 2011.
It also said that no request or revision application has been received from MoC for review of this refusal of renewal.
--IANS
miz/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU