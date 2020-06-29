Coronavirus daily updates: Three deaths, 121 fresh cases in Rajasthan

The death toll in rose to 402 on Monday with three more fatalities, while 121 fresh cases took the number of infections to 17,392, according to an official report here.

Two deaths were reported in Jodhpur and one in Kota.

Bharatpurreported 18 cases, while Kota reported 16 cases. Barmer,Jaipur,Nagaur, Sirohi and Udaipur reported 14, 13, 12 and 10 cases respectively, the report stated.

Ninecases were reported in Bikaner, three cases each in Rajsamand and Pali, two each in Churu and Ajmer, one each in Chittorgarh, Dholpur and Jaisalmer besides one patient from outside the state.

Of the total cases, 13,326 have been discharged and 3,372 are active cases in the state.

