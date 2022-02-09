Coronavirus pandemic: Madhya Pradesh sees 3,226 new cases, five deaths

-
ALSO READ
MP sees 9 Covid-19 cases; over 8.45 crore vaccine doses administered so far
Madhya Pradesh govt faces flak over underreporting of Covid-19 deaths
MP govt contemplating to reopen schools for Classes 6 to 8 from next month
Madhya Pradesh sees 151 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 608
Madhya Pradesh sees 221 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 773
-
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,16,007 on Wednesday with the detection of 3,226 cases, while the death toll increased to 10,673 after five patients succumbed to the infection, a health department official said.
A total of 6,980 people recovered during the day, taking the count of such people in the state to 9,71,950.
There are now 33,384 active cases in the state, the official said.
The positivity rate of Madhya Pradesh marginally came down to 4.5 per cent from 4.6 per cent registered the previous day, he said.
Bhopal and Indore, the two worst-hit cities in the state in terms of the spread of the pandemic, registered 574 and 365 cases, respectively, in the past 24 hours.
As 70,675 samples were examined during the day, the overall test count in Madhya Pradesh went up to 2,66,01,125, the official said.
A government release said that 11,15,75,223 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 2,32,745 on Wednesday.
The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total positive cases 10,16,007, new cases 3,226, death toll 10,673, recoveries 9,71,950, active cases 33,384, number of tests so far 2,66,01,125.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU