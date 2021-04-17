Coronavirus: Top seer urges people to attend Kumbh in limited numbers

Stating that faith was a big thing but human lives were more important, the head of the Joona Akhara, one of the largest sects of seers in the country, on Saturday appealed to people to attend the in limited numbers in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Swami Avadheshanand Giri, the mahamandaleshwar' of the Joona Akhara, also said he was not announcing the end of the Mela which was already at its fag end with only one 'shahi snan' remaining.

Responding to an appeal by Prime Minister to keep the participation in Kumbh symbolic, Giri said, "Faith is a big thing, but human lives are far more important."



"We must all realise that the strain of was not as aggressive or fatal earlier as it is at present. So my appeal to the emotional devotees is that they should attend the Kumbh fair in limited numbers," he told reporters in Haridwar.

The ongoing has been at the centre of controversy amid fears that it could be a superspreader event with lakhs of devotees attending the event as the second wave of the surges uncontrollably.

The mahamandaleshwar' of one of the oldest sects of seers also appealed to sadhus to keep their participation in the event symbolic in order to save others' lives.

He especially advised elderly people, pregnant women and children to avoid coming to the fair and stay safe.

He, however, made it clear that he was not announcing the end of the event.

"I am not announcing the end of Kumbh. All I am saying is Kumbh is already towards its fag end, with the two major shahi snan' being over. One shahi snan' remains in which traditionally only Bairagi seers participate. Others have only symbolic representation.

The Bairagi seers must have their shahi snan. The administration is committed to organise it. But my personal appeal is things should be kept limited and symbolic for the sake of humanity," the seer noted.

Giri also defended Niranjani Akhara which had recently announced that the event was over for them.

"... they perhaps meant to say that the two major shahi snan' had been concluded and the one that remains is attended mostly by Bairagi seers with only a symbolic representation by other akharas, he said.

The Joona Akhara 'mahamandaleshwar' also asserted that seers of his Akhara are following all COVID-19 norms.

"The number of seers from our Akhara undergoing COVID-19 test is the highest, out of which, only one or two have tested positive and the rest are all negative. I have had myself tested for COVID-19 12 times," he said.

A total of 1,701 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the Haridwar area from April 10 to 14 confirming fears that one of the world's largest religious gatherings may contribute further to the rapid rise in cases.

A majority of the 48.51 lakh people who took part in the last two royal baths (shahi snan) held on the occasion of Somwati Amavasya on April 12 and Mesh Sankranti on April 14 were seen openly violating COVID-19 norms like wearing of face masks and social distancing.

President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Mahant Naredra Giri was admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh after testing positive for the disease last week. Mahamandaleshwar of Maha Nirvani Akhara from Madhya Pradesh, Swami Kapil Dev, who was under treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital here, died on April 13.

