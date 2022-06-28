Court allows Alt News' Zubair to meet his counsel for 30 mins once a day

co-founder Mohammed Zubair has been allowed by a court here to meet his counsel once a day for half an hour in custody for providing legal assistance, a senior official said.

Zubair, 33, was arrested for allegedly hurting sentiments of a particular religious community. His counsel had moved an application for bail, however, the same was heard at length, and after not finding the merits, the bail was ultimately declined.

"However, the court allowed the plea of counsel of accused Mohammad Zubair to meet him once in a day for half an hour in custody for providing the legal assistance," said the official.

The police had charged Zubair with Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) for one of his objectionable tweets.

His followers on social media entities had amplified and created a series of debates and hate mongering in the thread of his tweet, the official added.

--IANS

uj/shs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)