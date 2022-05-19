Covid-19 cases cross11.57 mn in Africa, over 252,000 deaths reported

-
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 11,570,885, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.
Over 11.57 crore Covid cases were confirmed as of Wednesday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.
The specialised healthcare agency of the African Union said the death toll across the continent stands at 252,771 and nearly 10,892,454 patients have recovered from the disease so far.
South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Libya are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, the Africa CDC added.
South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Africa with more than 3,899,841 cases, followed by the northern African country of Morocco with 1,165,984 cases as of Wednesday evening, it said.
In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region, according to the Africa CDC.
--IANS
int/khz/
