Covid-19: Chhattisgarh sees 47 cases, 1 death; over 35,000 tested

on Tuesday recorded 47 new cases of COVID-19 and one death, taking the total number of infections to 10,04,230 and the toll to 13,555, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,90,022 as 60 people were discharged from hospitals and 42 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 653 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district reported seven new infections, taking the caseload to 1,57,849, including 3,139 deaths. Jashpur recorded seven new cases as well and Janjgir-Champa six, among other districts. With 35,855 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,21,97,950," the official said.

Over 1.39 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state as on Monday, with 1.09 crore getting the first jab and 30.55 lakh getting the second dose as well, a release informed.

Chhattisgarh's figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,04,230 , new cases 47, death toll 13,555, recovered 9,90,022, active cases 653, Tests today 35,855, Total tests 1,21,97,950.

