West Bengal reports 613 new coronavirus cases, 12 fresh fatalities

The COVID-19 toll in rose to 18,383 on Tuesday with 12 more people succumbing to the disease, a bulletin released by the state health department said.

With 613 fresh cases of infection registered in different parts of the state, the tally went up to 15,44,109, it said.

The discharge rate in rose to 98.21 per cent with 720 more people recovering from the disease in the last 24 hours.

The percentage of positive cases out of the samples tested stood at 1.49 per cent, it said.

The number of active cases went down to 9,217 from 9,336 on Monday.

A total of 15,16,509 patients have recuperated from the disease thus far.

Of the 12 deaths recorded on Tuesday, Nadia and Hooghly districts recorded three each, while two persons died in Purba Bardhaman, the bulletin said.

One death each was recorded in South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Paschim Medinipur, and Jalpaiguri districts.

Of the new cases, Kolkata recorded the highest at 95, followed by North 24 Parganas district with 89 cases.

As many as 1,67,30,555 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, the bulletin said.

