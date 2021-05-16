Covid-19: CM Gehlot urges PM Modi to increase Rajasthan's quota of oxygen

-
ALSO READ
BJP 41st foundation day: PM Narendra Modi to address party workers today
BJP's mission is to work for country: PM Modi at party office bearers' meet
Gehlot targets Modi over farmers' issues, says must give up stubborn stand
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Assam Congress MLAs will not leave party post-election, says Ashok Gehlot
-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and requested him to increase the state's quota of oxygen in view of a rising number of COVID-19 cases.
The chief minister informed that after an assurance from the prime minister, discussions were also held with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, and expressed hope that the state's quota of the life-saving gas would be raised.
Gehlot informed on Twitter that he spoke to Modi regarding the COVID-19 situation in the state over the phone and said oxygen should be allotted to states on the basis of the number of patients.
"The Prime Minister has assured to resolve it soon," he said, adding that a discussion was also held with Goyal in this regard.
"It is expected that the oxygen allocation of the state will be increased soon, " Gehlot said.
He added that a request was also made to the defence minister to continue the services of the Indian Air Force for sending empty oxygen tankers to Jamnagar, Hazira etc. as before.
"Also, a demand was made to increase the number of oxygen plants to be set up by DRDO in the state," the chief minister said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU