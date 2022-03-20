Covid-19: Delhi records 97 new cases, one death; positivity rate 0.41%

Delhi reported 97 fresh cases and one fatality linked to the disease, while the positivity stood at 0.41 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Sunday.

The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 23,766.

The new fatality pushed the death toll from the pandemic to 26,147 in Delhi, the latest health bulletin stated.

Delhi on Saturday reported 61 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.68 per cent.

On Friday, the city reported 140 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.43 per cent, and no death due to COVID-19. The capital on Thursday logged 148 cases with a positivity rate of 0.47 per cent, and one death.

The city recorded zero fatality count on March 5, 6, 10, 11, 13 and 14 as well.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Amid a decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation here has also significantly fallen in the last few weeks.

The total number of home isolation cases as on February 1 had stood at 12,312, and on March 20, it dipped to 365.

The number of containment zones, which were also slowly falling in this period, also registered a dip in its count to 3,147 on March 20, according to official figures shared by the health department.

The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible.

There are 10,244 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 73 (0.71 per cent) of them were occupied, according to the latest bulletin.

