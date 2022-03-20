Covid-19: Delhi records 97 new cases, one death; positivity rate 0.41%

-
ALSO READ
First Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Mandaviya
Omicron spread: Third Covid shot after nine months of second jab
Over 1.7 billion Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre
90% adolescents administered 1st Covid-19 vaccine dose in Delhi: Data
Bangladesh starts administering Covid vaccine booster shots on trial basis
-
Delhi reported 97 fresh coronavirus cases and one fatality linked to the disease, while the positivity stood at 0.41 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Sunday.
The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 23,766.
The new fatality pushed the death toll from the pandemic to 26,147 in Delhi, the latest health bulletin stated.
Delhi on Saturday reported 61 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.68 per cent.
On Friday, the city reported 140 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.43 per cent, and no death due to COVID-19. The capital on Thursday logged 148 cases with a positivity rate of 0.47 per cent, and one death.
The city recorded zero fatality count on March 5, 6, 10, 11, 13 and 14 as well.
The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.
Amid a decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation here has also significantly fallen in the last few weeks.
The total number of home isolation cases as on February 1 had stood at 12,312, and on March 20, it dipped to 365.
The number of containment zones, which were also slowly falling in this period, also registered a dip in its count to 3,147 on March 20, according to official figures shared by the health department.
The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible.
There are 10,244 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 73 (0.71 per cent) of them were occupied, according to the latest bulletin.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU