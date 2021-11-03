Covid-19: Delhi records zero death, 41 new cases; positivity rate 0.08 pc

Delhi on Wednesday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 41 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The number of cumulative cases stood at 14,39,963. Over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

The death toll due to the infection in Delhi stood at 25,091. The national capital has not reported any death due to COVID-19 so far this month. It reported four COVID-19 deaths in October and five in September.

The case positivity rate was 0.08 per cent on Wednesday, according to the latest health bulletin.

A total of 52,791 tests -- 42,721 RT-PCR tests and 10,070 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

On Tuesday, 34 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent.

On Monday, 18 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent.

