Covid-19: Delhi records zero death, 41 new cases; positivity rate 0.08 pc

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: 12,557 new cases in Maharashtra, lowest in about 3 months
Coronavirus LIVE: 34,867 new Covid cases in Tamil Nadu, 25,311 in Karnataka
Coronavirus LIVE: Nearly 48,000 cases in Karnataka; positivity rate at 32%
Coronavirus LIVE: West Bengal sees record 20,136 new cases; 29,272 in TN
Coronavirus LIVE: Kerala sees nearly 40,000 cases; 42,582 in Maharashtra
-
Delhi on Wednesday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 41 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
The number of cumulative cases stood at 14,39,963. Over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.
The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stood at 25,091. The national capital has not reported any death due to COVID-19 so far this month. It reported four COVID-19 deaths in October and five in September.
The case positivity rate was 0.08 per cent on Wednesday, according to the latest health bulletin.
A total of 52,791 tests -- 42,721 RT-PCR tests and 10,070 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.
On Tuesday, 34 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent.
On Monday, 18 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU