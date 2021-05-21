Covid-19 fatalities declines to 353 in Karnataka, 32,218 fresh cases

-
ALSO READ
Multiplex major PVR opens a new 6-screen property in Karnataka's Mysuru
Indian Hotels, others in race to take over Mysuru's Lalitha Mahal Palace
Over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka after more than 4 months
Karnataka reports over 3,000 daily coronavirus cases after four months
Lockdown in Karnataka extended till June 7, says CM B S Yediyurappa
-
The number of new COVID-19
related fatalities declined to 353 in Karnataka, as the state reported 32,218 fresh cases, which continues to be outnumbered by recoveries with 52,581 discharges, the health department said on Friday.
While the total number of infections so far stands at 23,67,742, the toll is 24,207.
The state during the last three days had reported 548, 468 and 525 fatalities respectively.
Out of the 32,218 new cases logged on Friday, 9,591 were from Bengaluru Urban alone and the city saw 26,956 discharges.
Cumulatively 23,67,742 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 24,207 deaths and 18,29,276 discharges,the Health department said in a bulletin.
The total number of active cases stood at 5,14,238.
While the positivity rate stood at 24.22 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.09 per cent.
Among 353 deaths reported on Friday, 129 were from Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural had 30, Ballari 23, Uttara Kannada 22, Shivamogga 20, followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban accounted for most number of cases with 9,591, Mysuru 2,355, Hassan 2,071, Tumakuru 1,773, Ballari 1,650, followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,03,844, followed by Mysuru 1,21,987 and Tumakuru 90,952.
Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban headed the list with 8,04,056, followed by Mysuru 1,07,934 and Ballari 65,389
A total of over 2,84,53,442 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,33,013 were on Friday alone.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU