Covid-19 fatalities declines to 353 in Karnataka, 32,218 fresh cases

The number of new COVID-19



related fatalities declined to 353 in Karnataka, as the state reported 32,218 fresh cases, which continues to be outnumbered by recoveries with 52,581 discharges, the health department said on Friday.

While the total number of infections so far stands at 23,67,742, the toll is 24,207.

The state during the last three days had reported 548, 468 and 525 fatalities respectively.

Out of the 32,218 new cases logged on Friday, 9,591 were from Bengaluru Urban alone and the city saw 26,956 discharges.

Cumulatively 23,67,742 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 24,207 deaths and 18,29,276 discharges,the Health department said in a bulletin.

The total number of active cases stood at 5,14,238.

While the positivity rate stood at 24.22 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.09 per cent.

Among 353 deaths reported on Friday, 129 were from Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural had 30, Ballari 23, Uttara Kannada 22, Shivamogga 20, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for most number of cases with 9,591, Mysuru 2,355, Hassan 2,071, Tumakuru 1,773, Ballari 1,650, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,03,844, followed by Mysuru 1,21,987 and Tumakuru 90,952.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban headed the list with 8,04,056, followed by Mysuru 1,07,934 and Ballari 65,389



A total of over 2,84,53,442 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,33,013 were on Friday alone.

