Haryana coronavirus update: 26 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Haryana on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related fatalities, bringing the toll to 9,641, while 26 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 7,69,982, according to a bulletin.
The new fatalities were reported from Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts, the health department's daily bulletin said.
Of the fresh Covid cases, 12 were registered in Gurugram and four in Faridabad district.
The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 708, while a total of 7,59,633 people have recovered from the infection in the state.
Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.66 per cent, the bulletin said.
