Mumbai reports 400-plus fresh coronavirus cases after over a month

Mumbai reported 416 new COVID-19 cases, the highest since July 21, and four deaths on Wednesday, a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.
The tally of COVID-19 cases in the financial capital of the country thus rose to 7,44,571 and death toll reached 15,981.
On July 21, the city had recorded 435 new cases. The number had dipped below 400 after that.
The average doubling rate -- period taken for the caseload to double -- has now gone below 1,500 days while the number of sealed buildings has crossed 30, adding to the authorities' concerns.
In August, the average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the city had improved to more than 2,000 days and number of sealed buildings had gone down to 20.
But daily new cases are rising steadily for the past two weeks.
On August 16, Mumbai had reported 190 new infections, lowest since April 2020. The number climbed over 300 from August 25.
There are 3,187 active COVID-19 cases in the city at present, as per the BMC.
As many as 41,929 coronavirus tests were carried out in the city since Tuesday evening, taking the total of samples tested so far to 92,83,493.
There are 32 sealed buildings in the city at present though slums and chawls have remained free of containment zones since mid-August.
The civic body seals buildings or declares containment zones if five or more residents test positive. With discharge of 329 recovered patients from hospitals during the day, the tally of recovered patients in the city rose to 7,22,950. The rate of recovery is 97 per cent. This year, Mumbai had reported the highest 11,163 cases on April 4, 2021.
