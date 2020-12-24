Covid-19: India records 24,712 new cases, 312 fatalities in 24 hours

-
India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,01,23,778 with24,712 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries surged to 96.93 lakh,accordingto the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
The death toll increased to 1,46,756 with 312 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,93,173 pushing the national recovery rate to95.75 per cent, while theCOVID-19casefatality ratestands at 1.45 per cent.
The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the third consecutive day.
There are 2,83,849 active coronavirus infections in the country whichcomprises2.80per cent of the total caseload,the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16. It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.
According to the ICMR,16,53,08,366 samples have been tested up toDecember 23 with10,39,645samples being tested on Wednesday.The 312 new fatalities include 93 from Maharashtra,34from West Bengal, 22 from Kerala and 21 from Uttar Pradesh.
A total of 1,46,756 deathshave been reported so far in the country including 48,969from Maharashtra followed by 12,038 fromKarnataka,12,024from Tamil Nadu, 10,347fromDelhi,9,473from West Bengal,8,245from Uttar Pradesh, 7,085 fromAndhra Pradesh and5,243 fromPunjab.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on itswebsite, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
