Covid-19: Kerala reports two more Omicron cases, tally reaches 7

-
ALSO READ
Covid LIVE: 8 new Omicron cases in Maharashtra today; 7 from Mumbai
Effective strategy is to fully vaccinate population: V K Paul on Omicron
Covid LIVE: 2 more Omicron cases in Mumbai, total 10 in Maharashtra now
First Omicron case in US adds to global concerns over new Covid variant
Pfizer vaccine may only partially protect against Omicron variant: Study
-
Kerala on Friday logged two fresh cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the overall tally to seven, the state health department said.
The new variant of the virus was detected in an elderly couple who arrived in Kochi from the UAE.
The 68 year-old man and his 67-year-old wife had arrived by a flight from Sharjah on December 8, it said.
Since the UAE is not included in the list of high risk nations, the couple were asked to go into self-quarantine.
When they were diagnosed with COVID-19, their samples were sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology for genetic testing and both tested positive for Omicron.
With this, Omicron was detected in three people in the state who came from non-high risk countries and this has prompted State Health Minister Veena George to ask those coming from non-high risk countries also not to visit public places or attend crowded functions for 14 days for any reason.
Officials said there are six in the husband's primary contact list and one in the wife's primary contact list.
They said there were 54 passengers on board the flight and added that those who had been in close contact with them will be under surveillance.
The state had detected its first Omicron case on December 12 in Ernakulam district when a person who had returned from the UK tested positive.
Four more cases of the new variant were confirmed on December 15.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU