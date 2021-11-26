Covid-19 pandemic: Mumbai reports 230 cases and three deaths

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
26/11 Mumbai attacks: Leaders pay tribute to victims, security personnel
Mumbai logs 420 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths; active tally at 4,161
Coordinate with police on shooting schedules in Mumbai: CM tells filmmakers
'Chawl' revamp to slash Central Mumbai realty prices by up to 25%
-
Mumbai on Friday reported 230 new coronavirus infections and three fatalities, a civic official said.
It took the tally of coronavirus cases in the country's financial capital to 7,62,185, and death toll to 16,322.
The city had reported 179 cases and four deaths the day before.
As many as 34,690 COVID-19 tests were conducted, taking the total of samples tested so far to 1,23,00,578. As many as 248 recovered patients were discharged from the hospitals during the day.
There are 2,343 active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai now.
Mumbai's average recovery rate is 97 per cent.
The average period needed for the caseload to double is now 2,682 days, while average growth rate of cases was 0.03 per cent for the period between November 19 to 25.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU