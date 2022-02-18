Covid-19 pandemic: One more death, 197 new cases in Jammu and Kashmir

recorded 197 fresh Covid cases on Friday that took the infection tally to 4,51,989, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 4,746, officials said.

Of the new cases, 118 were from Jammu division and 79 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Doda district recorded the highest 42 new cases followed by 41 in Jammu district.

There are 2,597 active cases in the Union Territory, while the overall recoveries has reached 4,44,646, officials said.

The death toll stands at 4,746 after one more death was reported in the past 24 hours, they said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory. No fresh case was reported since last evening, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)