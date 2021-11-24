Covid-19 Pandemic: Over 50 fresh coronavirus infections in Punjab

Fifty-two people tested positive for novel in on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 6,03,095, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 16,588 as no fatality linked to the disease was reported in the state in the last 24 hours, it said.

Hoshiarpur reported 13 fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by nine in Mohali and eight in Pathankot.

The number of active cases rose to 300 from 270 on Tuesday.

Twenty-one more people recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 5,86,207, according to the bulletin.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported six COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,421.

No coronavirus-related death was reported in the past 24 hours in Chandigarh. The toll stood at 820.

The number of active cases in the city is now 37 while the count of recoveries has reached 64,564.

