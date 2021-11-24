JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

India, Finland have agreed to explore new areas of cooperation: MEA
Business Standard

Covid-19 Pandemic: Over 50 fresh coronavirus infections in Punjab

The new cases took the state's infection tally to 603,095

Topics
Punjab | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI

Fifty-two people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Punjab on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 6,03,095, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 16,588 as no fatality linked to the disease was reported in the state in the last 24 hours, it said.

Hoshiarpur reported 13 fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by nine in Mohali and eight in Pathankot.

The number of active cases rose to 300 from 270 on Tuesday.

Twenty-one more people recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 5,86,207, according to the bulletin.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported six COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,421.

No coronavirus-related death was reported in the past 24 hours in Chandigarh. The toll stood at 820.

The number of active cases in the city is now 37 while the count of recoveries has reached 64,564.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, November 24 2021. 22:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU