Covid-19 pandemic: Punjab logs 42 fresh cases, 1 death in a day

Punjab reported 42 fresh cases of COVID-19 in a day which pushed the infection tally in the state to 6,03,043, according to a medical bulletin on Tuesday.
With one Covid-related fatality reported in Mansa district, the death toll reached 16,587, it stated.
Among the fresh COVID-19 cases, Muktsar reported 13, followed by five each in Patiala and Mohali and four each in Faridkot and Jalandhar.
The number of active cases in the state rose to 270 from 262 on Monday.
Thirty-two more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,86,186, according to the bulletin.
The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported five fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,415.
No fatality was reported in Chandigarh and the death toll stood at 820. The number of active cases in the city was 35 while the number of cured people was 64,560.
