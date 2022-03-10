Covid-19 pandemic: West Bengal logs 114 new cases, one fresh fatality

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 20,16,094 on Wednesday as 114 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's death toll to 21,182, a health bulletin said.

The state now has 1,560 active cases, while 19,93,352 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 102 in the last 24 hours.

The administration has thus far tested over 2.44 crore samples for COVID-19, including 23,036 in the last 24 hours, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)