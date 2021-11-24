Covid-19 pandemic: West Bengal logs 720 new cases, 10 fatalities

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal plans more Covid beds for women amid third wave threat
Govt's free vaccination policy in effect from today: All you need to know
West Bengal leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari meets HM Amit Shah
West Bengal: Rape survivors move Supreme Court against TMC workers
BJP to hold programmes in Bengal from June 1 to discuss post-poll violence
-
West Bengal on Tuesday reported 720 new COVID-19 cases, 105 more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 16,11,180, a health department bulletin said.
Ten new COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours pushed the death toll to 19,407. The metropolis reported four deaths followed by Jalapaiguri district two and one each from North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Dakshin Dinajpur districts, it said.
On Monday West Bengal had reported 605 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths.
The state now has 7,914 active COVID-19 cases.
A total of 15,83,859 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 741 during the day.
The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.30 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.20 per cent, the bulletin said.
The administration has so far tested 2,00,71,197 samples for COVID-19, including 36,014 samples in the last 24 hours.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU