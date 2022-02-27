Covid-19 pandemic: West Bengal reports 215 new cases, 3 more deaths

-
West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll rose to 21,175 as three more persons succumbed to the disease on Sunday, while 215 new infections pushed the total caseload to 20,15,018, a health department bulletin said.
Of the three deaths, one each was reported from Kolkata, Jhargram and Birbhum, it said.
North 24 Parganas district recorded the highest number of new cases with 43 followed by 39 in Kolkata, according to the data.
The positivity rate was 0.78 per cent while the COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.85 per cent, it said.
West Bengal currently has 1,944 active COVID-19 cases while a total of 19,91,899 patients have recovered from the disease including 220 on Sunday.
The state had recorded 236 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Saturday.
A total of 2,41,94,632 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal so far, the bulletin said.
