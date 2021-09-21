Covid-19: R-value drops below 1 in mid-September as cases decline

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
Cannot order door-to-door Covid vaccination in this diverse country: SC
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
India reports 38,667 new coronavirus cases, 478 fresh fatalities
Spike in fresh Covid-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
-
R-value, which reflects how rapidly coronavirus pandemic is spreading, dropped to 0.92 by mid-September after spiralling over 1 by August-end, according to researchers.
However, the R-values of major cities, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, are over 1. The R-value of Delhi and Pune are below 1.
The R-values of Maharashtra and Kerala are below 1, giving a much needed relief to these two states with the highest number of active cases.
The R-value was 1.17 by the end of August. It declined to 1.11 between September 4-7 and since then it has remained under 1.
"The good news is that India's R has continued to be less than 1, as is that of Kerala and Maharashtra, the two states having the highest number of active cases," said Sitabhra Sinha of the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai.
Sinha is leading a team of researchers who calculate the R-value.
According to the data, the R-value of Mumbai stands at 1.09, Chennai 1.11, Kolkata 1.04, Bengaluru 1.06.
The Reproduction number or R refers to how many people an infected person infects on average. In other words, it tells how 'efficiently' a virus is spreading.
After the devastating second wave that saw hospitals and health infrastructure being overwhelmed by the patients infected with SARS-CoV2 coronavirus, the R-value started to decline.
During the March-May period, thousands of people died due to the infection, while lakhs were infected.
The R-value value between September 4-7 was 0.94, 0.86 between September 11-15 and 0.92 between September 14-19.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU