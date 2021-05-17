Covid: Curfew imposed in Andhra Pradesh extended till May 31, says CMO

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Nivar: Andhra Pradesh CM orders state machinery to be ready
Andhra Pradesh CM's sister YS Sharmila to float party in Telangana
Joe Biden attends Mass at DC church where he worshipped as VP
Ex-Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu sold 54 govt companies, alleges YSRCP
AP local body elections highlights: Ruling YSR Congress sweeps to victory
-
Andhra Pradesh has decided to extend the partial curfew, currently in place across the state, till the month end. The state government took the decision on Monday, following a review meeting that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy held with ministers and senior officials.
At Monday's review meet, the chief minister opined that while the partial curfew is in effect since ten days, tangible results can be expected only if it is imposed for four weeks.
The government had imposed a 14-day partial curfew from May 5, aiming to control the pandemic spread in the state. While the current curfew period was due to end on May 18, spiralling covid cases have forced the government to rethink the matter.
For the past several days, on average, the state has been reporting around 20,000 covid cases everyday, with the all-time daily high of 24,171 cases on Sunday.
Under the partial curfew, shops and other commercial establishments such as restaurants are allowed to function between 6 am and 12 noon, during which section 144 is imposed. Curfew will be in place from 12 noon to 6 am, during which only emergency services will be allowed to function.
Service establishments hospitals, covid testing labs, and pharmacies have been exempted from the partial curfew. Agricultural activities are allowed to continue in adhered to the guidelines issued by the agriculture department. The manufacturing sector has also been granted exemption by the government. --IANS
pvn/ash
Get Outlook for Android
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU