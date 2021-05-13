Covid: Over 2 bn vaccine doses to be available between Aug-Dec, says Centre

As states grapple with a shortage of vaccines, the Centre Thursday said that over two billion doses will be made available in the country in five months between August and December, enough to vaccinate the entire population.

It also said Russian anti-Covid vaccine Sputnik V is likely to be available by next week.

"Two billion doses (216 crore) will be made in the country in five months for India and for people of India. Vaccine will be available for all as we move forward," Niti Ayog Member V K Paul said, adding by the first quarter of the next year, the number is likely to be three billion.

He estimated that between August to December, production of 750 million doses of Covishield is estimated, while 550 million doses of Covaxin will be made available.

Further, Biological E is expected to produce 300 million doses, Zydus Cadila 50 million, Serum Institute of India 200 million doses of Novavax, and Bharat Biotech 100 million doses of its nasal vaccine, while Gennova will make available 60 million doses and Sputnik V 156 million doses.

